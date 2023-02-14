Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 09:43

Man threw beer keg through shop window in Cork hours after release from jail

“You come out of jail, it is hard to expect you to be a good citizen," the man said. 
Liam Heylin

A DISTRICT court judge offered some advice to a Limerick man who threw a keg of beer through the front window of a shop in Cork.

“When you cross and see a keg, ignore the keg, say ‘goodnight keg’, and go on your way,” said Judge Colm Roberts to 33-year-old Derek Lynch of no fixed address.

Lynch, who had been released from prison only hours earlier, said: “You come out of jail, it is hard to expect you to be a good citizen.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court: “On August 11, 2022, at 3.15am, Derek Lynch, of no fixed address, who is from Limerick, came to the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork and said to Garda Anthony Garvey that he had been released from prison on August 10.

“He said he lost his bus pass and wanted to return to Limerick City.

“He gave his name but when details were given, Derek Lynch left the public office and shouted, ‘f*** this’.

“Garda Garvey left the station to look for Derek Lynch. He heard shouting coming from Cornmarket St.

“The defendant picked up a beer keg, walked toward the window of Dervish book shop and threw the keg at force and broke the window. Garda Garvey ran after him and arrested him.”

At Cork District Court, the accused admitted the offence of causing criminal damage which cost the owners of the shop €500.

Judge Roberts said this appeared to be one of those cases, which are becoming more frequent, where someone commits an offence in order to be taken into custody. 

“I might be able to help him with that,” said the judge.

Lynch said: “I lost my money, I blacked out, I am very sorry.”

Judge Roberts said it was a man expressing his frustrations in a totally wrong way. He imposed a sentence of nine months but suspended five.

Guilty plea to threatening behaviour outside house in Cork city

