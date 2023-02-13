Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 20:16

‘Transformative’ pedestrian safety scheme for Cork community gets the green light

At a meeting of Cork City Council held tonight, councillors approved the Part 8 planning of the Kilcully Pedestrian Safety Scheme, which went to public consultation last November.
In a report issued to councillors, the council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne, stated that 20 submissions were received during the consultation stage. Picture Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

A PEDESTRIAN safety scheme for the Kilcully area which has been hailed as “transformative” for the local community has been given the green light.

The scheme includes the provision of 1.6km of new footpaths, a new pedestrian bridge crossing the Glennamought River, a raised pedestrian crossing, the provision of 43 new public lighting columns and improved drainage infrastructure along with other works.

The scheme includes the provision of 1.6km of new footpaths, a new pedestrian bridge crossing the Glennamought River, a raised pedestrian crossing, the provision of 43 new public lighting columns and improved drainage infrastructure along with other works. Pic; Larry Cummins.
In a report issued to councillors, the council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne, stated that 20 submissions were received during the consultation stage.

Mr O’Beirne said that eight of those submissions expressed support for the scheme, a small number expressed opposition and the majority raised queries, concerns or suggested improvements.

He said that all submissions were “duly considered” with a number of suggested changes recommended for councillors to approve.

The acquisition of some lands will be necessary to facilitate the planned works.

Christy comes to Cork: Moore holds mini-concert at Cork Life Centre

The report to councillors stated that Cork City Council will make “all reasonable efforts to agree the purchase of the required lands through agreement with the land owner”.

“The agreement will also deal with accommodation works and appropriate boundary treatments.

“A compulsory purchase order application would only be submitted to An Bord Pleanála for determination in the event that agreement could not be reached with all the affected land owners,” the report continued.

Speaking at the council meeting, Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh praised the scheme as a “fantastic project”.

“It’s great to see Cork City Council getting so engaged with the new areas of our city and in particular the Upper Glanmire and Kilcully areas,” he said.

Mr Kavanagh also highlighted the need for a bus service for Upper Glanmire and Kilcully.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran lauded the scheme as “transformative” and also welcomed the council’s commitment to the new areas of the city which came under the jurisdiction of the local authority following the boundary extension.

“Speaking to the community in Kilcully, their sense was that when they would be bought into the city boundary, they felt they were a small community, they might be lost.

“In fact, the very opposite has happened.

“They’re being delivered a very, very substantial active travel project here – huge lengths of footpath, a pedestrian bridge, road safety works, public lighting,”

he said.

Mr Moran said the scheme must be supplemented with public transport for the area.

“That’s the second piece of the puzzle to releasing people from being trapped in car dependency and being able to enjoy their neighbourhood, being able to walk around it, visit neighbours and take a trip into town without being dependent on private motor vehicles,” he said.

