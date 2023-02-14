Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

Cork County Council writing to Housing Minister seeking emergency action to be taken with An Bord Pleanála

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins seconded the motion.
Cork County Council writing to Housing Minister seeking emergency action to be taken with An Bord Pleanála

Mr McGrath said the lengthy delays are contributing to the housing crisis. Pic; Larry Cummins

John Bohane

CORK County Council has agreed to write to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien asking for emergency action to be taken with regards to An Bord Pleanála in order to urgently address the unprecedented lengthy delays in decisions made by the national independent planning body. The motion requesting the emergency action and for appointments to the board to be taken by Mr O’Brien which was submitted by Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath received unanimous support from all the councillors in the chamber.

Mr McGrath said the lengthy delays are contributing to the housing crisis. “An Bord Pleanála didn’t cause the housing crisis but they are contributing to it by the lengthy delays that we are now seeing and thousands of permissions held up in the system. There needs to be emergency action to deal with the extraordinary delays. We need to utilise every single delivery mechanism now for housing,” he said.

“There are extraordinary delays with An Bord Pleanála in reaching decisions,” said Mr McGrath. “In many cases, it is over 12 months which is totally unacceptable. There are issues with staffing and I think there should be emergency appointments by the minister to help speed up decisions. People are trying to make life decisions about where they send their children to school and many of them are currently renting which is costing them additional money that they would like to put into a home but they are waiting on a decision from An Bord Pleanála.

“The appeals mechanism in the planning process is important but it should be done in a timely manner. Three to four months maximum for decisions made. Cork County Council and other local authorities have a statutory timeline in terms of planning permission and always adhere to that,” he said.

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins seconded the motion. “I have no faith really in An Bord Pleanála anymore. Cork County Council gave permission for a major development on Dursey Island. There was an objection from Friends of the Environment and An Bord Pleanála wiped their hands from it. It was a disgrace.”

Fine Gael councillor Jack White said there is a huge job of work to restore public confidence in An Bord Pleanála. “In Carrigaline, there is a strategic housing development which I’m sure by the time it is deliberated upon will be 12 months in waiting as well. There are over 200 units proposed and it will make a huge difference to the housing needs in our area. There is a huge job of work for the minister to restore public confidence in An Bord Pleanála. Expediting decisions has to be the number one focus.”

Read More

Call for Cork City Council to prioritise development of regional park in North West ward

Green Party councillor Alan O’Connor said An Bord Pleanála needs to be properly funded to deliver decisions in a timely manner.

More in this section

‘Transformative’ pedestrian safety scheme for Cork community gets the green light ‘Transformative’ pedestrian safety scheme for Cork community gets the green light
Christy comes to Cork: Moore holds mini-concert at Cork Life Centre Christy comes to Cork: Moore holds mini-concert at Cork Life Centre
Call for Cork City Council to prioritise development of regional park in North West ward Call for Cork City Council to prioritise development of regional park in North West ward
cork county council
<p>Michael Quinlan said the accused managed to get clear of alcohol after a lot of difficulties with it. picture: iStock</p>

Guilty plea to threatening behaviour outside house in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more