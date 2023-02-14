Cork County Council writing to Housing Minister seeking emergency action to be taken with An Bord Pleanála

CORK County Council has agreed to write to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien asking for emergency action to be taken with regards to An Bord Pleanála in order to urgently address the unprecedented lengthy delays in decisions made by the national independent planning body. The motion requesting the emergency action and for appointments to the board to be taken by Mr O’Brien which was submitted by Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath received unanimous support from all the councillors in the chamber.

Mr McGrath said the lengthy delays are contributing to the housing crisis. “An Bord Pleanála didn’t cause the housing crisis but they are contributing to it by the lengthy delays that we are now seeing and thousands of permissions held up in the system. There needs to be emergency action to deal with the extraordinary delays. We need to utilise every single delivery mechanism now for housing,” he said.

“There are extraordinary delays with An Bord Pleanála in reaching decisions,” said Mr McGrath. “In many cases, it is over 12 months which is totally unacceptable. There are issues with staffing and I think there should be emergency appointments by the minister to help speed up decisions. People are trying to make life decisions about where they send their children to school and many of them are currently renting which is costing them additional money that they would like to put into a home but they are waiting on a decision from An Bord Pleanála.

“The appeals mechanism in the planning process is important but it should be done in a timely manner. Three to four months maximum for decisions made. Cork County Council and other local authorities have a statutory timeline in terms of planning permission and always adhere to that,” he said.

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins seconded the motion. “I have no faith really in An Bord Pleanála anymore. Cork County Council gave permission for a major development on Dursey Island. There was an objection from Friends of the Environment and An Bord Pleanála wiped their hands from it. It was a disgrace.”

Fine Gael councillor Jack White said there is a huge job of work to restore public confidence in An Bord Pleanála. “In Carrigaline, there is a strategic housing development which I’m sure by the time it is deliberated upon will be 12 months in waiting as well. There are over 200 units proposed and it will make a huge difference to the housing needs in our area. There is a huge job of work for the minister to restore public confidence in An Bord Pleanála. Expediting decisions has to be the number one focus.”

Read More Call for Cork City Council to prioritise development of regional park in North West ward

Green Party councillor Alan O’Connor said An Bord Pleanála needs to be properly funded to deliver decisions in a timely manner.