Christy comes to Cork: Moore holds mini-concert at Cork Life Centre

Singer-songwriter and balladeer Christy Moore was a guest of the Cork Life Centre in Sunday’s Well recently, performing in a mini concert, and recording a podcast with The Two Norries.

Director of the Cork Life Centre, Don O’Leary, said Christy had performed in a concert at the Cork Opera House for the centre last November.

The folk singer had been invited to an interview with The Two Norries, James Leonard and Timmy Long, on Monday, February 6, followed by a visit the next day to the Cork Life Centre. Christy thrilled the children and staff with his songs and encouragement.

“Most of his time was spent sitting next to the kids, to the staff,” said Mr O’Leary. “He was really relaxed. It was huge for the young people, but I think Christy got something from it as well. He went into all the classrooms. He spoke to all the staff.”

Christy performed five songs on his guitar in a mini-concert and told stories to the children. “It was a real special occasion,” said Mr O’Leary. Christy was gifted a handmade guitar stand, made from a number of different timbers by the woodwork teacher.

The podcast is available online on Spotify, where Christy discusses his career and life, and recovery.

“They are chatting about all things great and small, his own issues. He is in recovery, he talked about how the music began, and how he managed to go and do music. It’s the story of his family. His Mom was the person he most looked up to. There was always singing in the house,” said Mr O’Leary.

“He had a job in the bank, then the bank strike came in ’66. That was a long strike, at five months. He started to play in the bars, and he just never came back to the bank.”

Christy has an affinity with Cork, and is friends with local musicians John Spillane and Jimmy Mac, said Mr O’Leary. “His music is from the folk tradition. It’s about inclusion, there are always meaning in those songs. The kids were enthralled by him. He was very inspirational. The concert was great fun. It was a special day.”