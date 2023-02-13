Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 19:09

Call for Cork City Council to prioritise development of regional park in North West ward

The need for the development of a regional park in this area of the city, similar to what exists in Ballincollig, had been outlined in the Cork City Development Plan 2015 – 2021 and is also an objective in the 2022-2028 development plan. Picture Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

A CITY councillor has called on the council to give “a higher level of priority” to the development of a regional park in the North West of the city.

The need for the development of a regional park in this area of the city, similar to what exists in Ballincollig, had been outlined in the Cork City Development Plan 2015 – 2021 and is also an objective in the 2022-2028 development plan.

Ahead of a meeting of Cork City Council on Monday, Fianna Fáil councillor, Tony Fitzgerald sought an update on the project, asking what steps have been taken to activate the design and negotiations with land owners for a park in the ward.

Mr Fitzgerald also asked that, “given the enormity of the project” if a team had been established “to oversee its implementation as a priority”.

In a written reply to the question, the council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O’Beirne said that the City Development Plan “envisages the preparation of an overall masterplan to guide the development of the proposed park” and that “work will commence shortly on the preparation of a brief for the appointment of a multidisciplinary design team for same”.

“It is anticipated that the tenders for the appointment of a design team will be issued around mid-year and that work on the preparation of the masterplan will be progressed thereafter,” Mr O’Beirne continued.

The development plan, he said, “envisages a facility that includes both active and passive recreational areas accessible for all age groups and abilities with interconnected spaces including parks, natural green spaces, ecosystems, greenways and blueways”.

“The proposal is intended to create green linkages between the city and its hinterland, compliment biodiversity and provide important economic, leisure, health and environmental benefits to the north west quadrant of the city,” he continued.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Fitzgerald expressed disappointment with the timeframe given for the appointment of a design team.

“The plan originally here was to get something going in the first quarter of last year… I think that this needs to be given a higher level of priority,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

