Denise O'Sullivan chosen as Cork Person of the Month

Professional footballer Denise O’Sullivan has been chosen as Cork Person of the Month for January in honour of her sporting achievements on the international stage.

Denise has over 98 international caps for the Republic of Ireland, and has scored 19 goals for the team. Denise was instrumental to the team’s run of strong performances that saw them beat Scotland and qualify for the World Cup last October. Denise was named FAI Senior International Player of the Year in 2015, made the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year shortlist in 2019, and won The Irish Times’ Sportswoman of the Month in November of 2019.

In December of 2019, Denise featured in The Guardian’s 100 Best Female Footballers in the World. Speaking of Ireland qualifying for the World Cup for the first time, Denise said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for the whole team and a proud moment for the country.”

Denise was born and raised in Knocknaheeny on the northside of Cork City, developing her skills as a girl by playing street football with friends and siblings. She started her career with Wilton United, and subsequently joined the newly-formed Cork City at the outset of the Women’s National League (WNL) in 2011.

She also played for Dublin’s Peamount United in its 2011 and 2012 UEFA Women’s Champions League campaigns, before making the move to Glasgow City in 2013.

While Denise is now an international star, she has not forgotten her Cork roots. “I started off with Nufarm Athletic in Knocknaheeny,” she said. “I also used to play a lot of tournaments behind our local school with the youth club. I might be miles away but I never forget where I came from.”

Denise enjoyed a successful spell in Glasgow, which included being named the Scottish Women’s Premier League’s ‘Player of the Year’ in 2014. She made the move to the US with Houston Dash in March of 2016.

The following year, Denise signed with North Carolina Courage and has helped them win two consecutive National Women’s Soccer League Championships. Denise was voted most valuable player (MVP) by her teammates in both 2018 and 2019.

Denise’s name will now go forward alongside the other monthly winners for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch in January, 2024.