Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 12:26

Man charged with murder of patient at Mercy Hospital further remanded in custody

Dylan Magee leaving the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork earlier this year. Picture Dan Linehan

Liam Heylin

A man charged with murdering an 89-year-old patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork in the early hours of the morning of January 22 has been remanded in custody for another fortnight.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the two-week adjournment of the case was required. 

“We are awaiting DPP directions. My application is for a remand in custody until February 27 by video link.” 

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan consented to that application. The accused was informed by Judge Joanne Carroll at Cork District Court that he was remanded in custody for a fortnight. He replied, by video link from prison: “Thanks”.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor arrested Dylan Magee of 30 Churchfield Green, Cork, following the investigation into the death of Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old retired farmer and widower from Berrings, Co Cork, who died following an incident at the hospital on Sunday morning, January 22. Mr Healy was a patient in the hospital at the time.

Det Garda O’Connor formally cautioned the accused man that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down and given in evidence. He made no reply after caution.

The charge states that on January 22 at Room 2, St. Joseph’s Ward, Mercy University Hospital, he did murder Matthew Healy, contrary to Common Law.

cork court
