Cork artist’s new love song released today

A CORK singer and songwriter will release her latest single, a song about love, just in time for St Valentine’s Day.

Tracy Connolly, who is Mallow-based but describes herself as “Cork-born to my roots”, will release her fourth single, “ The Man That I Adore”, today.

The Montenotte native is currently working on her debut album and has said that it’s the best project in her life to date.

“From my earliest childhood memories, I always wanted to write, and my father always wanted me to sing, and he encouraged me to play the saxophone,” Ms Connolly told The Echo.

“My mother was always singing in the kitchen, right up until two weeks before she passed away in January 2021, so she was a huge influence in my life too.”

The singer and songwriter said her new single is all about the power of love.

“This song is about love, the most spoken word in the universe,” she said.

“When you find love you feel alive inside, you feel you can take on the world. You know you found love because you can feel it in every part of your being. You fear nothing.”

“The Man That I Adore” will be available on all streaming services from today.