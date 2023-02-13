Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

Cork school syndicate to celebrate €500k EuroMillions Plus prize claim

The 64 teacher syndicate are set to celebrate their win today at a reception hosted by the National Lottery.
Rebecca Walsh with the winning lotto tickets that won €500,000 for sixty four staff members of St. Colman's Community College, Midleton, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

The National Lottery has confirmed that the syndicate of staff members at St Colman's Community College in Midleton who won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 in a draw last month have claimed their prize. 

The winning quick pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw, January 17, in Tim McCarthy News on Main Street in Midleton.

Speaking to The Echo last month following news of the win, Rebecca Walsh, an administrator in the school, said the win has a special significance as the ticket was purchased in memory of a staff member who passed away in November.

“I’m in charge of the syndicate here for the last six or so years… everyone takes a turn and they pay for everyone who’s in the game.

“We had a sudden death in our staff last year, in November. The girl who died, her name was Maeve [Barry].

“If Maeve had been alive, it would have been her turn to do the EuroMillions last night.

“I used the winnings in her memory last night, to buy the lotto ticket last night and we won half a million,” she said.

“There are 64 of us today who are thanking Maeve, God love her.”

