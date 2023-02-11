Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing Cork man ahead of the 30th anniversary of his disappearance

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Frank McCarthy ahead of the 30th anniversary of his disappearance which occurs tomorrow.

Frank was last seen by his mother on February 12, 1993, at approximately 6.30pm, leaving his home in Mayfield.

He headed for a local shortcut through a nearby field which led to Mayfield Business Park, walking in the direction of Mayfield Shopping Centre.

When last seen, Frank was wearing navy tracksuit pants, a green sweater, a wine coloured three quarter length jacket and white runners.

He is described as being 5' 10'' in height with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was 23 years of age at the time.

“Frank’s family and An Garda Síochána are seeking to speak with any person with any information on Frank’s whereabouts or who may have information relating to his movements on the night he went missing,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“With the passage of time, there may now be people in a position to come forward to Gardaí.

“Any new information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcome by the investigation team and Frank’s family.

“This information will be treated in the strictest confidence,” the spokesperson continued.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.