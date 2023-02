AONTÚ Cork are to hold a public meeting in Cork city to combat the current cost of living crisis.

The meeting will be held on February 20 at 8pm at the Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain Street.

Aontú Cork representatives have invited anyone who is, “tired of the same empty rhetoric from the Government and is fearful for the next utility bill,” to attend.

Fisheries campaigner and Ballydehob man Patrick Murphy will lead the meeting alongside Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, who said:

“Patrick and myself will have the honour to address a public meeting on fixing the cost of living crisis at the Metropole Hotel, Monday, February 20. We urge people who demand change to get involved in this campaign now”.

Aontú has selected Patrick Murphy, as its candidate to contest the EU Parliament Elections 2024 in the Constituency of Ireland South.

Announced this week, this will see the fisheries campaigner moving into politics, following the high profile he garnered last year after West Cork fishers took on the Russian navy.

Welcoming the selection of Patrick Murphy Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD stated: “I am delighted to have a representative of calibre of Patrick Murphy to stand for Aontú in the upcoming local election. Patrick has a proven track record of local community activism and representing Ireland at the top level in EU negotiations.

"Patrick came to international prominence recently as part of a group of fishermen who dared to challenge the flotilla of Russian warships who were testing missiles off the south-west coast of Ireland.

"Similarly, Aontú is a small new movement taking on the political establishment. We aim to win a seat in the EU for the people of Ireland South in 2024.”

Mr Murphy said: “I am honoured to have been selected to represent Aontú in the forthcoming elections to the European Parliament.

"Coming from a small family farm and growing up in West Cork, I’ve spent my whole life intimately involved in the life of our coastal community.”

Continuing, he said: “I’m acutely aware that the Irish people and specifically, our Coastal Communities are so dependent on Fishing for their livelihood and survival, and that they are being failed at an EU level.

"We need politicians to represent us in the EU who have the strength and courage to stand up. All of us in Ireland need people with a practical knowledge and experience of how to operate in both business and society in general, to step up to the plate as politicians.”