Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 14:30

Sentencing of ‘money mule’ who diverted €91k to his Cork bank account adjourned until May

Defence barrister Tom Power said the accused was under the direction of members of a criminal gang at the time although he was not a member of this gang
Sentencing of ‘money mule’ who diverted €91k to his Cork bank account adjourned until May

Detective Garda Seán Sheehan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau testified that Kenoly Ugbodu made 30 withdrawals through currency exchange bureaus in Dublin over a period of 72 hours — totalling €65,000 — in a three-day period in Dublin.

Liam Heylin

SENTENCING of a 19-year-old “money mule”, who had €91,000 diverted to his bank account in Cork, has been adjourned until May 15.

Detective Garda Seán Sheehan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau testified that Kenoly Ugbodu made 30 withdrawals through currency exchange bureaus in Dublin over a period of 72 hours — totalling €65,000 — in a three-day period in Dublin.

A further €10,000 was spent in making purchases at mobile phone stores.

Defence barrister Tom Power said the accused was under the direction of members of a criminal gang at the time although he was not a member of this gang.

He also said the balance of €16,000 was recalled by Bank of Ireland for the true owner of the cash “when the bank realised something was going on”.

Ugbodu pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of money-laundering by having €91,000 cash in his account back in September 2017.

Det Garda Sheehan explained that the €91,000 was an invoice redirection scam whereby a company due to receive a substantial payment from another company has their bank account details altered so that it is sent to an account belonging to someone not entitled to receive any money.

The teenager was arrested and interviewed and he made full admissions. He said he was approached through Snapchat and asked for his account to be used in exchange for a small payment.

Mr Power said: “He has expressed shame and regret at being involved in this matter. He was young and naïve.”

Det Garda Judge Helen Boyle put sentencing back again until May 15 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

More in this section

wooden judge on book on the desk Sentence for Cork man caught driving stolen Audi
Woman left Cork pharmacy without paying for €391 worth of items Woman left Cork pharmacy without paying for €391 worth of items
'Show knows what she shouldn't be doing', says judge as he sentences Cork woman caught with drugs 'Show knows what she shouldn't be doing', says judge as he sentences Cork woman caught with drugs
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Link I, which opened to traffic yesterday afternoon, provides a new access route to the N25 Eastbound for motorists coming from Glanmire, Glounthaune and Little Island.</p>

WATCH: New link road opens at Dunkettle Interchange as work on upgrade project continues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more