Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 14:30

Sentence for Cork man caught driving stolen Audi

The judge said her concern was that the armed support unit arrested him on one occasion and that on another time he stole a van more or less immediately after he was released from Togher garda station
Sentence for Cork man caught driving stolen Audi

Judge Marian O’Leary has imposed a consecutive sentence of three months for stealing this car and for stealing another car and a van around this time.

Liam Heylin

Armed support gardaí arrested a man last September in Cork and charged him with counts of driving a stolen Audi A6 and now the accused has been given an additional three months in prison.

41-year-old Brian Philpott of Fota Lawn, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was already serving three months since December 2022.

Now at Cork District Court, Judge Marian O’Leary has imposed a consecutive sentence of three months for stealing this car and for stealing another car and a van around this time.

Judge O’Leary said her concern was that the armed support unit arrested him on one occasion and that on another time he stole a van more or less immediately after he was released from Togher garda station.

All of the offences occurred within a couple of days of each other on August 31 and September 1 last year.

An Audi A1 was stolen on Montenotte Road, he was caught driving another Audi – an A6 – at Carrigrohane Road, Ballincollig, and he stole a Peugeot van from Site Cast industrial estate in Togher.

More in this section

Woman left Cork pharmacy without paying for €391 worth of items Woman left Cork pharmacy without paying for €391 worth of items
'Show knows what she shouldn't be doing', says judge as he sentences Cork woman caught with drugs 'Show knows what she shouldn't be doing', says judge as he sentences Cork woman caught with drugs
Bishop Gavin invites young people to attend information evening on trip abroad for Catholic festival Bishop Gavin invites young people to attend information evening on trip abroad for Catholic festival
<p>Link I, which opened to traffic yesterday afternoon, provides a new access route to the N25 Eastbound for motorists coming from Glanmire, Glounthaune and Little Island.</p>

WATCH: New link road opens at Dunkettle Interchange as work on upgrade project continues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more