Sentence for Cork man caught driving stolen Audi

Armed support gardaí arrested a man last September in Cork and charged him with counts of driving a stolen Audi A6 and now the accused has been given an additional three months in prison.

41-year-old Brian Philpott of Fota Lawn, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was already serving three months since December 2022.

Now at Cork District Court, Judge Marian O’Leary has imposed a consecutive sentence of three months for stealing this car and for stealing another car and a van around this time.

Judge O’Leary said her concern was that the armed support unit arrested him on one occasion and that on another time he stole a van more or less immediately after he was released from Togher garda station.

All of the offences occurred within a couple of days of each other on August 31 and September 1 last year.

An Audi A1 was stolen on Montenotte Road, he was caught driving another Audi – an A6 – at Carrigrohane Road, Ballincollig, and he stole a Peugeot van from Site Cast industrial estate in Togher.