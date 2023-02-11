Woman left Cork pharmacy without paying for €391 worth of items

A six-month suspended sentence was imposed on a 49-year-old woman for shoplifting at a pharmacy.

Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court that the defendant had some ability to moderate her behaviour and deserved that chance.

49-year-old Claudine Lee of no fixed address was sentenced for theft.

A charge of having a small amount of cannabis for her own use was taken into consideration.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “On November 5, 2022, Claudine Lee entered Hickey’s pharmacy at Castlewest shopping centre in Ballincollig and removed several items from the shelves. She placed the cosmetics and perfumes in her bag.

“A member of staff observed this and stopped her. Gardaí were called. She removed stolen items form her bags. They were resalable and had a total value of €391.

“She walked out with gardaí and was seen put her hand inside her pants. When Garda Nicola Cogan asked her what she had, she said it was a very small amount of cannabis for her own use.”