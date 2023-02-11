Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 12:20

Woman left Cork pharmacy without paying for €391 worth of items

A charge of having a small amount of cannabis for her own use was taken into consideration
Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “On November 5 2022, Claudine Lee entered Hickey’s pharmacy at Castlewest shopping centre in Ballincollig and removed several items from the shelves. She placed the cosmetics and perfumes in her bag."

Liam Heylin

A six-month suspended sentence was imposed on a 49-year-old woman for shoplifting at a pharmacy.

Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court that the defendant had some ability to moderate her behaviour and deserved that chance.

49-year-old Claudine Lee of no fixed address was sentenced for theft. 

“A member of staff observed this and stopped her. Gardaí were called. She removed stolen items form her bags. They were resalable and had a total value of €391.

“She walked out with gardaí and was seen put her hand inside her pants. When Garda Nicola Cogan asked her what she had, she said it was a very small amount of cannabis for her own use.”

<p>Judge Colm Roberts took into consideration efforts made by the accused to put her life on a better footing since this occurred almost two years ago.</p>

'Show knows what she shouldn't be doing', says judge as he sentences Cork woman caught with drugs

