Ian Bailey set to release tell-all podcast of his life

IAN BAILEY is set to release a tell-all podcast.

The podcast entitled: Ian Bailey: In his Own Words will be released in four parts, with the first being made available at the end of the month.

Taking to TikTok to announce the audio documentary, Mr Bailey revealed that he has already recorded the first and second episodes, with the former detailing his early life in England.

“The second and third concern my life after I moved to Ireland, including the events leading up to and the aftermath of Christmas 1996.”

He added that he will release the first podcast for free to “pique interest”, and there will likely be a monetary fee to listen to the remaining three episodes.

The podcast was originally destined to be an extended interview, however, wishing to remain true to his ‘lone wolf status,’ it will instead be delivered as a monologue.

“I would expect interest could be quite high, considering how much interest there was in the two documentaries that were released last year on Sky and Netflix. This is me, telling my own story, in my own words. It’s an audio autobiography,” Mr Bailey said.

“It will focus on how I became the lead journalist reporting on the death of Ms [Sophie] Toscan du Plantier and everything that followed after that. I expect the cold-case team will listen closely to what I have to say also. I’ve made it clear I am happy to be interviewed by them as part of their review,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey rose to prominence as he fought to prove his innocence when he became the suspect in Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder. The Frenchwoman was bludgeoned to death outside her home in Schull, west Cork on December 23, 1996.

Mr Bailey was arrested twice in connection with the death of the French filmmaker but was never charged. There is a current renewed garda cold-case investigation into the mother-of-one’s unsolved murder.