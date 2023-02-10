Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 20:09

Ian Bailey set to release tell-all podcast of his life

The podcast entitled: Ian Bailey: In his Own Words will be released in four parts, with the first being made available at the end of the month
Ian Bailey set to release tell-all podcast of his life

Taking to TikTok to announce the audio documentary, Mr Bailey revealed that he has already recorded the first and second episodes, with the former detailing his early life in England. Picture: Dan Linehan

Elaine Whelan

IAN BAILEY is set to release a tell-all podcast.

The podcast entitled: Ian Bailey: In his Own Words will be released in four parts, with the first being made available at the end of the month.

Taking to TikTok to announce the audio documentary, Mr Bailey revealed that he has already recorded the first and second episodes, with the former detailing his early life in England.

“The second and third concern my life after I moved to Ireland, including the events leading up to and the aftermath of Christmas 1996.”

He added that he will release the first podcast for free to “pique interest”, and there will likely be a monetary fee to listen to the remaining three episodes.

The podcast was originally destined to be an extended interview, however, wishing to remain true to his ‘lone wolf status,’ it will instead be delivered as a monologue.

“I would expect interest could be quite high, considering how much interest there was in the two documentaries that were released last year on Sky and Netflix. This is me, telling my own story, in my own words. It’s an audio autobiography,” Mr Bailey said.

“It will focus on how I became the lead journalist reporting on the death of Ms [Sophie] Toscan du Plantier and everything that followed after that. I expect the cold-case team will listen closely to what I have to say also. I’ve made it clear I am happy to be interviewed by them as part of their review,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey rose to prominence as he fought to prove his innocence when he became the suspect in Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder. The Frenchwoman was bludgeoned to death outside her home in Schull, west Cork on December 23, 1996.

Mr Bailey was arrested twice in connection with the death of the French filmmaker but was never charged. There is a current renewed garda cold-case investigation into the mother-of-one’s unsolved murder.

More in this section

Earthquake in Türkiye Cork company launches fundraising campaign to support those affected by Turkey-Syria earthquake
Cok city bus driver had to call gardaí over Dublin woman’s behaviour Cok city bus driver had to call gardaí over Dublin woman’s behaviour
Fine for owner of restricted breed after portion of man's finger was bitten off during dog attack at Cork's Lee Fields Fine for owner of restricted breed after portion of man's finger was bitten off during dog attack at Cork's Lee Fields
<p>Emma O'Sullivan has called for proper care for those most vulnerable.</p>

Advocate forced to fundraise for care calls for 'proper mental health services' for those suffering in silence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more