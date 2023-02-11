Bertie Ahern welcomed back into Fianna Fáil by Cork party members

THE return of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern into the Fianna Fáil fold has been roundly welcomed by party figures in Cork city and county.

It was confirmed in recent days that Mr Ahern who quit the party back in 2012 following findings by the Mahon Tribunal had rejoined the O’Donovan Rossa Cumann before Christmas.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Padraig O’Sullivan said he has no issue with Mr Ahern’s return to the party. “This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. One of the main architects of that agreement was Bertie Ahern.

"As a party it is one of our biggest achievements. It would be a bit ridiculous for us to be holding events and not have one of the main architects of it there as a member. For me I can totally understand why he wants to be involved and should be involved. I have no issue with it on that basis,”

he said.

'PEOPLE ENTITLED TO OPINIONS'

Deputy O’Sullivan said he can also understand why the return of the former Taoiseach to the Fianna Fáil party will also generate criticism from the general public.

Padraig O'Sullivan TD.

“I know there will be other people criticising for other reasons and that is fine as they are entitled to their opinions. He is back as an ordinary party member. From a pure logical point of view, it makes sense for him to be contributing to the commemorations.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinions of a public representative and trust me a lot of people do. They are perfectly entitled to those opinions,” he added.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan said: “Bertie has a knowledge and a skillset that could be very helpful to the party and to Micheál Martin in his role as Minister for Foreign Affairs.

“His experience with Northern Ireland obviously and his contribution to achieving peace in the North was immense and that is something that I think the party can certainly benefit from.”

Deputy O’Sullivan in jest added that the return of the former party leader would boost party numbers.

“Fianna Fáil need all the members we can get at this stage.”

'MASTER NEGOTIATOR'

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher said he is happy to see Mr Ahern come back into the party fold.

Cllr. Colm Kelleher. Picture Dan Linehan

“I am delighted to see Bertie come back into the fold. He is a master negotiator. He was one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement. He enjoyed a long and illustrious political career. A lot of good happened under the former Taoiseach.”

Cllr Kelleher is looking forward to meeting him at the next party Ard Fheis.

“I always remember that he buried his mother and on the same day he travelled up the road to continue the negotiations which led to the Good Friday Agreement. I have met him on numerous occasions, and I will be delighted to see him at a future Ard Fheis.”

There is mounting speculation that Mr Ahern is also planning to run for the Aras in the next presidential election in 2025. Cllr Kelleher cryptically added. “Who knows what the future holds.”