Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 08:00

Garryvoe Hotel went medieval and raised €15,000 for Breakthrough Cancer Research in a ‘knight’ to remember

Managing Director of the Garryvoe Hotel Stephen Belton shaved his head during the fundraiser.
Stephen Belton, centre, managing director Garryvoe Hotel handing over a cheque for €15,000 to Eoghan O’Sullivan, fundraising manager Breakthrough Cancer Research, proceeds of the recent ‘Off with his hair’ medieval banquet held at the hotel. Included are from left: Aidan Cotter, general manager; Ciara Mitchell, sales and marketing manager and Maura Lawton, revenue manager. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Martin Mongan

THE January blues were cast off at the Garryvoe Hotel for one night only, as they held a medieval-themed event on January 21.

All proceeds from all the ticket sales, raffle sales and donations were donated to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

“Unfortunately, everyone knows someone that has been touched by cancer, or has lost someone to this dreadful disease. 

"January tends to be a quiet month for us in the hospitality sector, and it was the perfect month for us to give back and do something for this incredible charity,” Stephen said. A cheque worth €15,000 was presented to Breakthrough Cancer Research on Thursday afternoon.

Breakthrough Cancer Research is an Irish medical research charity focused on cancer.

The Glenlee-based charity celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and the €15,000 donation will continue to invest in vital cancer search that provides new, kinder, better and smarter treatments for people with cancer.

