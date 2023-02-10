Temporary water outages predicted early next week as upgrades take place in Sarsfield Rd area

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 14:58

The works are scheduled to take place on Monday, 13 February from 9am until 5am on Tuesday, 14 February.
Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork City Council, will carry out essential water main upgrade works to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in the Sarsfield Road area. 

Echo reporter

During the works, customers in Garrane Dare, Holly House, Hazel House, Eagle Valley, Douglcloyne Industrial Estate, White Oaks, Brentwood Court, Westlawn, Eagle Hall, Sarsfield Heights, The Headlands, Richmond Elmvale Court, Elmvale Close, Westbury, Elm Park, Forest Ridge, Robinscourt and surrounding areas may experience temporary low pressure and/or water outages.

Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible. Temporary traffic management will be put in place to facilitate the safe delivery of works along Sarsfields Road. 

It typically takes two to three hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

These works are being carried out as part of Uisce Éireann’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. 

