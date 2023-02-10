Community service for man who acted in 'aggressive manner' towards gardaí

A 39-year-old man who clenched his fists and adopted an aggressive stance towards gardaí was ordered to do 40 hours of community work to avoid jail as the judge said the man would be an ideal candidate to help at Penny Dinners because of his experience in the restaurant trade.

Martin Daly of 7 Annalee Grove, Cork, came to the attention of gardaí at 5.25am on October 22 2022.

“He was shouting and roaring at gardaí and had his fists clenched and he adopted an aggressive stance.

“He was highly intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. He continued to act out in an aggressive manner and was a danger to himself or others.

“While in the patrol van he continued screaming and shouting and was banging the cell door aggressively. He had blood on his knuckles and was bleeding as a result of punching a glass picture frame in an earlier incident,” Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

The accused had 40 previous convictions. 15 of those are for being drunk and a danger, ten of them are for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the defendant had the good grace to ring gardaí and apologise.

Judge Alec Gabbett said: “Nine Section 6s (engaging in threatening behaviour) is a lot of Section 6s. He gets very angry when he sees the guards.

"The same man who he abuses is the man who picks him up off the street when he has too much to drink.”

The judge said he could do 40 hours of community service in lieu of two months in prison.

“He would be an ideal candidate for Penny Dinners with his experience in a restaurant,” the judge said, after hearing background information on the accused.