'You cannot be given chance after chance, you must go to prison', judge tells woman at Cork court

He explained to the 31-year-old woman that suspended sentences were an opportunity for someone to change their behaviour but that in her case she had failed to take the opportunity given to her.
A YOUNG woman who got suspended sentences for theft three times before was told by a judge she had run out of chances and he gave her a prison sentence.

“You cannot be given a chance and then another chance and then another chance. You have to go to prison,” Judge Colm Roberts said at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “She has five suspended sentences and three of them relate to thefts.”

Judge Roberts said in relation to the chance of another suspended sentence: “It is impossible.” He imposed a sentence of eight months with the last six months suspended. He told Edele Keating that some portion of the sentence had to be served.

“I really wish she had not put me in the situation but she has put herself in this situation,” Judge Roberts said.

He explained to the 31-year-old woman that suspended sentences were an opportunity for someone to change their behaviour but that in her case she had failed to take the opportunity given to her.

Edele Keating who lives at an apartment at City Park House, Sullivan’s Quay, Cork, pleaded guilty to the latest theft offence which was committed on September 29, 2022.

Sergeant Lyons said that on that date the accused went to Tesco on Paul Street and put €74 worth of items into a trolley and left without paying for them.

