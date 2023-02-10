‘A gentleman who was very much aware of the needs of his parishioners’: Death announced of Canon Liam O’Regan

The Catholic diocese of Cork and Ross has announced the passing of Canon Liam O’Regan, retired parish priest of Douglas.

Canon O’Regan passed peacefully at Aperee Living Belgooly on Wednesday.

Ordained in 1961, he began his priestly ministry on temporary mission in Motherwell diocese in Scotland.

On his return to Ireland a year later, he served as curate in Uibh Laoire parish as well as assistant diocesan inspector.

According to the diocese of Cork and Ross, Canon O’Regan then served as chaplain to Sarsfield Court Hospital and as diocesan advisor for secondary schools, dean of residence in UCC and curate in the parishes of Enniskeane, Kilmichael, Ballyphehane and The Lough.

Picture: Catholic diocese of Cork and Ross

He was appointed administrator of Kilmichael parish in 1988 and as parish priest in Knocknaheeny and Hollyhill in 1990 for a period of six years.

He served as the parish priest in Douglas from 1996 until 2008 and continued to serve in Douglas parish as assistant priest until his retirement in 2015.

Speaking to The Echo, Fianna Fáil councillor in the city’s North West ward, Tony Fitzgerald, said Canon O’Regan was well known and widely liked.

“He was loved by everyone in Knocknaheeny when he was with us.

“He was a gentleman who was very much aware of the needs of his parishioners,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“He did a major fundraising walk from Gougane Barra to Hollyhill to raise funds for the church roof and got lots of people involved in that.

“His ceremonies were really nice and attended by a lot of people. He will also be remembered for his kindness, his humour and of course his singing – he loved singing Cork songs.

“My deepest sympathies to his family. We are very sad here in Knocknaheeny following news of his passing,” he continued.

The funeral of Canon O’Regan takes place in St Columba’s Church in Douglas today at 12 noon.

It will be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/douglas/.