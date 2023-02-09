Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 14:17

Creation of 320 life science jobs announced for Ireland

Making the announcement in Cork, Cognizant confirmed the roles are predominantly in the life sciences manufacturing space but also in other sectors.
Breda Graham

A leading professional services company has announced the creation of 320 jobs over the next three years in Ireland.

The additional jobs will boost Cognizant's workforce across Ireland to over 1,800 associates.

The additional jobs will boost Cognizant’s workforce across Ireland to over 1,800 associates.

Cognizant’s Head of UK and Ireland Rohit Gupta stressed the company’s commitment to Ireland where he plans to meet Cognizant associates, key clients and universities this week.

Founded over 29 years ago, Cognizant employs over 350,000 associates worldwide. Its clients span several industries including life sciences, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods, banking and Insurance along with communications, media and technology.

The first phase of the recruitment drive will commence immediately with the aim to fulfill over 100 positions within the life science manufacturing team in 2023.

These roles will span the entire organisation from graduate roles to experienced engineers, project managers, and business and data science analysts.

“Ireland is an incredibly important market for us, and it has established itself as an international hub for life science manufacturing,” said Mr Gupta.

In this tough economic climate, I am excited that we are continuing our investment in Ireland with the creation of 320 jobs.

"We have recently won several large contracts in Ireland, the US and Central Europe and to enable us to deliver these contracts and continue to service our Irish clients, we are growing our workforce in the country.

“The life science manufacturing industry has seen exponential growth in recent years and Cognizant is committed to improving patient health.

“Our goal is to work with our clients to transform how medicines are launched and made through digital transformation and I see Ireland as paramount in driving this objective forward.” Assistant Vice President of Life Science Manufacturing at Cognizant Jim Lehane described it as “a very exciting time” to work within the industry.

Companies are looking to transform the way they launch and make medicine and both information technologies and operational technologies will be the driving force of that transformation.

“Cognizant is the place to work if you want to be at the forefront of the advances in digital technologies and want to develop and further your career within a progressive, large, and expanding multinational, servicing most of the top companies in the world.” 

As well as looking to increase its current workforce, Cognizant is partnering with Irish universities to help develop the next-generation workforce and attract talent to the sector.

The company runs a graduate programme, in partnership with some of its top pharmaceutical clients which enables graduates to develop skills both on manufacturing sites and Cognizant offices at multiple locations throughout Ireland.

