Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 19:47

Man jailed for kicking out at gardaí after chase down Cork road

When approached by two guards, he lashed out with his legs by kicking
Man jailed for kicking out at gardaí after chase down Cork road

The incident took place in October 2022 and now at Cork District Court the culprit has been sentenced by Judge Alec Gabbett to two months in prison. That was the total sentence imposed on 26-year-old Daniel O’Donoghue of 47 Liam Healy Road, Cork.

Liam Heylin

GARDAÍ chased a man down Blarney Road and when they found him hiding behind a parked car he kicked out at two officers.

That was back in October 2022 and now at Cork District Court the culprit has been sentenced by Judge Alec Gabbett to two months in prison. That was the total sentence imposed on 26-year-old Daniel O’Donoghue of 47 Liam Healy Road, Cork.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said, “At around 5.30 a.m. on October 24, 2022, Garda David O’Donoghue and Garda Shane Halligan were on patrol and received a call for assistance.

“A Toyota Verso was driven down Blarney Road at speed before stopping at the entrance of College View, Blarney Road.

“Two males fled from the vehicle, one of whom ran down Blarney Road and hid behind a parked car by lying down.

“When approached by the two guards, he lashed out with his legs by kicking Garda Halligan on his left thumb and kicking Garda O’Donoghue on the right hand. This man then began shouting and roaring at gardaí in a loud and threatening manner, shouting at them to f*** off as he resisted arrest.

“In a second incident on December 28, 2022 at Liffey Park, Mayfield. He took off running from Liffey Park into Shannon Lawn. He was highly intoxicated. He was abusive and threatening Garda Eric Stafford. He had to be handcuffed and arrested.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “He does not have any addiction problem but he went on a spree of drinking around this time and he did not have a good reaction to the presence of guards."

More in this section

New code of practice to boost users safety Irish networks to refund calls made to Turkey and Syria
MTU's Cork campuses to remain closed until next week following IT breach  MTU's Cork campuses to remain closed until next week following IT breach 
gavel 'You're going to be sick for the day': Ex-partner stole €50 from woman buying drugs in Cork city
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Bertie Ahern resigned from Fianna Fail in 2012 following a report from  the Mahon tribunal.</p>

Bertie Ahern rejoins Fianna Fáil

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more