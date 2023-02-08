Cork company signs major deal with Ryanair

A Cork tech company has signed a major partnership with Europe’s biggest airline.

Employee communications company, Workvivo, will roll out its communication hub platform to over 19,000 employees.

In 90 locations across 37 countries, the partnership with the Cork based firm will allow for employees to get easier access to company news, posts, and company resources on mobile and computer devices.

The platform will be used across the business, from pilots and cabin crew to customer service, including senior management such as Mr Wilson and group chief executive Michael O’Leary.

Workvivo will also be used by Ryanair for internal recruitment as the airline aims to create 2,000 new jobs in Ireland by 2030.

Ryanair is seeking to expand passenger numbers from the current 168 million per year to 225 million a year by 2026.

“Quick communication with all of our people is essential, not only for disseminating information in a highly regulated environment, but it also brings informality through a social media format that our people are more familiar with. This allows all of our people to communicate with one another, share experiences and understand better what we are trying to achieve here at Ryanair in providing the lowest fares with the best punctuality record and most reliable service in Europe,” said Ryanair DAC chief executive Eddie Wilson.

“We are pleased to partner with Workvivo and have branded their product in-house as Fleethub, which is now the fulcrum of all communications within Ryanair. It is easy to navigate, and the platform further enhances employee engagement, connection, and knowledge of company-wide updates.”

CEO and co-founder John Goulding, (left) and CTO and co-founder Joe Lennon (right)of Workvivo.

“We’re excited for Workvivo to take off at Ryanair. In organisations all over the world, Workvivo becomes the digital heart and I’m excited to see how Ryanair put their stamp on it,” said Workvivo chief executive John Goulding.

“We’re on a mission to elevate the employee experience no matter whether you’re working in the cockpit or in the check-in hall.”

Headquartered in Cork, Workvivo was founded in 2017 by chief executive John Goulding and CTO Joe Lennon. The pair created the company by building on their own first-hand experience of creating successful HR technology as the pandemic challenged companies to find better ways to engage and connect staff.

Serving 300 companies in 90 countries, Workvivo has grown to become the highest-rated employee app globally, with customers including TELUS International, Bupa, Amazon, Everton FC and Mercedes Benz.

The company raised €35million in venture capital in 2020 from Tiger Global, Frontline Ventures, and Enterprise Ireland.