Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 13:19

Man (50s) held in Cork over discovery of body of woman in Kerry in unexplained circumstances

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested by gardaí on Wednesday morning.
Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the death of Miriam Burns in Co Kerry.

Echo reporter

The body of Ms Burns (75) was found in unexplained circumstances at her home in Killarney on August 15th last year.

He is currently detained at a garda station in Cork city.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

In a statement a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí investigating the discovery of a body of a woman (aged in her 70s) in unexplained circumstances in Killarney, County Kerry on Monday, 15th August 2022, have arrested a man this morning, Wednesday 8th February 2023.

"The man (aged in his 50s) is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Cork city.

"Investigations are ongoing."

