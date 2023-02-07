Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

Appeal lodged against 400 home development in Midleton 

Developer Ingram Homes Limited originally applied for planning permission for the development at Water-Rock in Midleton in August of last year, and received conditional permission for the project from Cork County Council in December.

Ellen O'Regan

An appeal has been lodged by an environmental NGO against a 400-home development in Midleton.

The proposed Largescale Residential Development would consist of 400 homes – 360 houses and 60 apartments.

The ten-year planning permission provides for the 400 units to be constructed in a series of phases, along with a creche, community use unit, a number of public open spaces and play areas, and other ancillary infrastructure, services, and site development works.

An appeal has now been lodged to An Bórd Pleanala regarding the plans, citing concerns around the sustainability of the development in terms of compact growth policies, as well as a number of environmental factors.

The appeal was lodged in January by An Lucht Inbhuanaithe, a Mayo based NGO that pursues objectives related to the protection of the environment.

13 GROUNDS OF OBJECTION

The appeal outlines 13 separate grounds of objection to the development, including concerns around compact growth and density matters.

The appellants state that the development of 400 new homes on the outskirts of Midleton town does not adhere to policies around compact regeneration of the town core “in a sequential manner”, highlighting that national planning policies mandate compact growth.

The appeal adds that the development is overly reliant on semi-detached and detached homes with “excessively large gardens”, and was conceived of prior to urban density guidelines introduced in 2018.

The appeal says there is a lack of adequate investigation into ground water conditions and flows in the application, given the presence of underground streams at the site, and calls for a Ground Investigation Report.

Also included amongst the grounds of appeal is an objection to the “long horizon” 10-year planning grant, which the appellant says may put the development “beyond the reach of important laws aimed at securing net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as intermediate targets” – such as those governing energy efficiency requirements of new homes.

ABP is due to reach a decision regarding the appeal by 18 May.

