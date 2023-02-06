Holidaymakers given warning after man is swindled out of €2,700

WARNINGS are being issued to holidaymakers after a Cork man was swindled out of €2,700 while trying to book accommodation online.

The victim of the scam reported the crime to Gardaí after unsuccessfully attempting to book accommodation in Spain through a website.

His credit card was initially declined after exceeding its daily limit. However, the owner of the fraudulent app then made contact with the man through WhatsApp with requests for his bank details. The man obliged but contacted gardaí after realising his money had been taken fraudulently.

Crime prevention officer Sgt Brian McSweeney is urging people to be careful when booking holidays or accommodation in light of ever growing new and sophisticated scams.

“The app sucked them in initially but he had offered up his details outside of that,” Sgt McSweeney said of the victim.

“It was from a person purporting to be linked to the property. A lot of websites are very secure and this isn’t the case for all of them but it can happen.”

Sgt McSweeney explained that websites can often be cloned by scam artists.

“Common practise includes always making sure you are using a trusted website and sticking to the recommended payment process,” he said.

“It’s always advisable to look for the padlock symbol on the address bar and check the domain name, that indicates that the site is secure.”

Meanwhile, Pat Dawson from Dawson Travel said he sees people who have lost money trying to book holidays every year.

“I’m seeing this particularly with honeymoon couples but also with the older generation so it’s both sides of the spectrum,” he said.

“Some might not be technologically savvy so unless you are 100% sure of a website and the payment process then you shouldn’t book online. Unfortunately, with all our economic woes, money is very hard to save. It’s also precious so we need to make sure we are as protected as possible.”

Anyone who suspects online fraud can contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021-4522000 or their local Garda station.