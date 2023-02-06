Cork doctor: ‘GP card extension will cause delays’

The Government announced plans to make 430,000 people eligible for the GP visit card in Budget 2023, an increase of 340,000 people, as of April.
However, Cork GP Dr Mike Thompson warned that the expansion of the scheme will heap more pressure on to squeezed general practice and out-of-hours services.
Dr Thompson explained that people who receive a medical card or GP visit card are more likely to visit their GP more often, adding that general practice in Ireland could be facing an additional two million visits per year.he said.
“At the moment, it’s hard to get a daytime appointment and people are being redirected to the out-of-hours service, which will be in even more demand as a result of this move. I think it could capsize out of hours.”