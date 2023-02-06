Cork doctor: ‘GP card extension will cause delays’

A Cork GP has warned that plans to extend the GP visit-card scheme to 340,000 people this year could lengthen waiting times for GP appointments, capsize out-of-hours services, and increase pressure on emergency departments.

The Government announced plans to make 430,000 people eligible for the GP visit card in Budget 2023, an increase of 340,000 people, as of April.

However, Cork GP Dr Mike Thompson warned that the expansion of the scheme will heap more pressure on to squeezed general practice and out-of-hours services.

Dr Thompson explained that people who receive a medical card or GP visit card are more likely to visit their GP more often, adding that general practice in Ireland could be facing an additional two million visits per year. “I can see a lot of these visits taking place in the out-of-hours services, because there’s not much room left in general practice,” he said.

“At the moment, it’s hard to get a daytime appointment and people are being redirected to the out-of-hours service, which will be in even more demand as a result of this move. I think it could capsize out of hours.”

“I do think it’s an ill-thought-out move and I think it’s a political one,” he added.

“I think we’re one of the last few services that was, up until quite recently, responsive and accessible.”

Dr Thompson also warned that the extension of the GP visit-card scheme could lead to two-week waiting times for GP appointments, and that this will have a knock-on effect on emergency departments, as well as on out-of-hours services.

“If people think emergency departments were busy this winter, it will be apocalyptic when this comes into effect,” he said.

“If people can’t get into their GPs and can’t get into out-of-hours services, the next step will be emergency departments, and it could be for issues that may not warrant that level of care.”

Dr Thompson explained that GPs are already seeing high volumes of patients each day, and that this expansion could mean having to make decisions regarding which patient to see.

“I would love to be able to spend half an hour with each patient but that’s utopian,” he said.

“I’m a realist: We are rationing care, we are squeezing people in.

“It can get a little bit hairy, like it did at Christmas, and GPs did what we always do: We worked weekends and evenings because patients needed care.

“GPs can’t see 40 patients a day; in fact, the new guidelines state we should be seeing around 25 patients a day,”

he added.

“Every GP I know is seeing numbers considerably north of that.

“Right now, if I get calls regarding a sick baby, someone on palliative care, and another with a mental-health concern, I can see them all.

“But this move will mean us having to choose which cases we see, and send others to A&E.

“That’s awful: I didn’t get into general practice to do that,” Dr Thompson concluded.

Both the Department of Health and HSE were contacted for comment.