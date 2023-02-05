Defence Forces band concert launched at Collins Barracks

The Defence Forces Bands concert has been officially launched at Collins Barracks in Cork.

In attendance at the launch were General Officer Commanding 1 Brigade, Brig Gen Brian Cleary and Market Lead for Henry Ford & Son Ltd. John Manning.

This year’s concert, raising funds for the Defence Forces Benevolent Fund, will take place in the City Hall Cork on Friday, February 24 at 8pm.

The fund supports former members of the Defence Forces who may find themselves in financial or other difficulties.

Speaking about the upcoming concert, Brig Gen Cleary said: “We are delighted to be able to stage the concert this year as it has not taken place since 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. The concert is a truly popular event in Cork and is very well supported by music-loving patrons in the city and the wider county.”

John Manning of Henry Ford & Son Ltd, a long-time supporter of the annual Defence Forces Bands concert, said it is “great to be associated with such an important event in the cultural life of Cork” and said he looks forward to this year’s event all the more given the disruption caused by the pandemic.

This year’s concert will feature personnel from the Bands of 1 Brigade, 2 Brigade and the Army No. 1 Band.

As is traditional, the concert will also feature Defence Forces pipers and drummers, who are always very popular with the Cork audience.

The guest artiste will be soprano Rachel Croash who has an extensive operatic repertoire and has performed in an impressive array of operatic roles, both in Ireland and abroad including at Áras an Uachtaráin and with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and the City of Dublin Chamber Orchestra.

In addition to the concert on February 24, the Defence Forces Bands will stage a special concert for over 900 primary school children on Tuesday, February 21 at City Hall.

Over 40 schools in the Cork area were contacted and a fantastic response was received about the concert.

Concert tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 11 in Merchant’s Quay Shopping Centre and will be on sale until Friday, February 24, with the exception of Sundays.

A limited number of tickets may also be available on the night depending on sales.