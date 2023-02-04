Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 18:30

Cork TD 'encouraged' about next phase of Mallow Relief Road project

The strategic transport corridor around Mallow includes the N72 and N73 national secondary routes along with the N20 national primary route.
The strategic transport corridor around Mallow includes the N72 and N73 national secondary routes along with the N20 national primary route. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie.

Breda Graham

Mallow-based TD Seán Sherlock has received confirmation that Cork County Council will submit planning for the Mallow Relief Road in Q4 of this year.

The strategic transport corridor around Mallow includes the N72 and N73 national secondary routes along with the N20 national primary route.

The potential scheme proposes to free up the town centre road network for access and local traffic and to enable national road traffic to travel more efficiently.

"It is intended that Cork County Council will seek planning from An Bord Pleanála in quarter four of this year for the Mallow Relief Road,” Deputy Sherlock said.

Costings relating to the project to date were released to the Labour Party TD through Parliamentary Question (PQ).

A total spend of €1,464,211 has been made on the project to date, including a €1,131,252 technical advisor fee, a €256,464 spend on geotechnical surveys, a €49,230 spend on traffic surveys, and a €27,265 spend on public consultations.

A response from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to the Deputy stated that Cork County Council recently completed Phase 2 of TII's ‘Project Management Guidelines’ and that TII has given its approval to the Council to progress to Phase 3 of the project (Design and Environmental Evaluation).

“Following this, the statutory planning process (Phase 4) will be undertaken, which includes the submission to An Bord Pleanála. Cork County Council anticipates that the application to An Bord Pleanála will be made in the fourth quarter of 2023.” 

Deputy Sherlock said he is “encouraged” and believes the project is “moving on and the next phase is coming up”.

