More than 1500 Ukrainian children now attending Cork schools 

The Department said that according to current data, there is an enrolment rate of 92% among Ukrainian children aged 5-18.
As of 31 January, 14,482 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland.

The number of Ukrainian pupils in Cork schools has surpassed 1,500, according to latest figures from the Department of Education.

Out of that figure, 9,334 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 5,148 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

In Cork, there are now 1,510 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools across the county – 988 at primary level and 522 at post-primary level.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

Cork schools working on projects to highlight sustainability

