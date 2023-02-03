Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 20:54

Man struck with can of beer and bitten on the face

Imposing a sentence of two years, the judge said: "I will suspend that sentence in its entirety for a period of two years for you to keep the peace and be of good behaviour."
Man struck with can of beer and bitten on the face

Imposing a sentence of two years, the judge said: “I will suspend that sentence in its entirety for a period of two years for you to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.” Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A VIOLENT city-centre assault saw a man aged 41 strike an acquaintance in the head with a can of beer before biting his face three times.

Garda Kevin Roche said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that on November 16, 2021, at Grand Parade, Cork, the accused and the injured party had been in each other’s company but got into a verbal altercation which developed into a physical confrontation.

“Patrick O’Donovan got the upper hand. They ended up on the ground and he produced a can of beer and struck the injured party a number of times in the head.

“He bit him three times on the face. There was a bit more rolling around on the ground until they were separated and they went their separate ways. There was no victim impact statement,” said Garda Roche.

“He has had a difficult life. He was very co-operative. He identified himself on CCTV. He did not like what he saw.”

Brendan Kelly, defence barrister, said O’Donovan was not in a position to offer compensation to the unfortunate injured party. “It is out of character for him, particularly in the context of recent years,” Mr Kelly said.

Judge Helen Boyle said aggravating factors included using a weapon in the form of a can of beer. “You bit him on the face, which is a particularly vicious and scary type of assault,” she said.

“The assault occurred in the afternoon in the city centre, where people should be able to go about their business safely, without witnessing this type of behaviour.

“You were taken aback and disgusted when you were shown what you did on the CCTV. You have had a history of alcohol abuse and you have not had any episode since,” the judge said. 

Imposing a sentence of two years, the judge said: “I will suspend that sentence in its entirety for a period of two years for you to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.”

O’Donovan, of 46 Ashbrook Heights, Lehenaghmore, Cork, said: “Thanks judge.”

