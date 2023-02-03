Echo introduces their "ones to watch" list for 2023

UCC Amanullah De Sondy, who is among the Echo's "ones to watch" shortlist for 2023

Amanullah De Sondy, lecturer, UCC

BEFORE making a name for himself as a renowned UCC lecturer, Dr Amanullah De Sondy served as an umpire at Wimbledon.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the head of study of religions and senior lecturer in Contemporary Islam at UCC has now managed to conquer the world of television. Since being scouted as a guest for RTÉ’s Tommy Tiernan Show in 2021, a chat show which sees the comedian interview mystery guests without preparation, he has had the world at his feet. He even gained a regular slot on the news panel with RTÉ One’s The Today Show presented by Maura Derrane, Daithí O Sé and Sinead Kennedy. Nonetheless, the Edinburgh native, who became an Irish citizen this year, has never lost his main focus.

“Teaching is a passion of mine and to find avenues where I can explore that is very important to me,” he said. “Having the opportunity to spread this message is nice but my real passion is in the classroom. I was a high [secondary] school teacher before this and it’s always been my goal to empower people to encourage them to think differently. A lot of my work in universities has been on anti-racism I feel indebted in some way to bring this message into the public sphere.

“At the end of the day, it’s the tax-payer who is paying for my salary and this is my way of contributing to societal issues. I’ve always engaged more in current affairs, having contributed to Radio Scotland for over 15 years now and being part of the news panel on the Today Show.”

Amanullah said he enjoys television as a change from his day job.

“It’s nice for me to talk about issues I wouldn’t normally talk about such as whether the moustache is making a comeback,” he laughed. “It’s also nice to be able to do this in Ireland, given that I’m now an Irish citizen. I feel more connected now and with a sense of belonging that has given me the drive to contribute to society and bridge any divides that might exist.”

The lecturer is looking forward to seeing what 2023 has to offer. “This year I have connected with more people in real life after taking a step back from social media.”

Cork animator and filmmaker, Thomas Quain who features on the Echo's "ones to watch" list 2023

Thomas Quain, animator and filmmaker, Glounthaune

Glounthaune's Thomas Quain is no stranger to success both as an animator and local filmmaker.

The Cork-based writer and director previously worked on well-known television shows such as Klondike, Bridget & Eamon and Damo & Ivor. He has also lent his talents to movies such as The Flag and Handsome Devil. Thomas now co-runs the Limited Company Pendulum to Paper alongside his business partner Valerie Ni Loinsigh. The company has produced two seasons of the popular webseries ‘Poxy Bleedin’ Shop’-an an animated series set in an off-license based around a host of colourful characters. The show also touches on a number of poignant themes including alcohol and drug misuse, homelessness and working on the minimum wage.

The series stars some of Ireland's best-known comedians such as Bernard Casey, Emma Doran, Karl Spain, Owen Colgan and Tadhg Hickey. Another programme is now in pre-production. Scheduled for 2023 and produced in conjunction with Animation Ireland, their show ‘My Bad Years’ (Badgers) will be geared towards young adults.

It comes fresh off the completion of Thomas’s live-action feature film ‘A Season in Hell’. The film follows fictional TV gardener Harry Kettle who is shocked to discover the owners of a garden he is working on are evil aliens.

The film was shot with the assistance of Screen Wexford during the summer of 2022 and stars Michael Parle, Conor Dwane, Giles Brody, Sarah Walsh and Sean Donegan.

Cian Foley at his catering trailer at Glounthaune.

Cian Foley, entrepreneur

Glounthaune's Cian Foley is leading the way as one of Cork’s most successful teenage entrepreneurs.

At just 16, Cian is still too young to drive the food truck he purchased to realise his dream of starting a company. However, that hasn’t stopped him from thriving with his popular business, Cian’s Cakes. With the help of his supportive parents Olivia and Darren, he converted a horsebox into a solid base for his business, selling tea, coffee, and baked goods.

Cian is working hard and hopes to eventually pay back his parents back who invested in his dream. The young entrepreneur has demonstrated an impressive work ethic, rising at 5am each working morning to bake cookies and cakes from scratch.

He is also one of few successful entrepreneurs in Cork currently juggling a business with school work and exam studies.

Cian, who has two older sisters-Amy and Rebecca-spoke to the Echo earlier this year about his extraordinary life.

“I kept it a secret at school,” he had said of his food truck. “It wasn’t like I didn’t want anyone to find out, I just didn’t want to be making a huge deal of it,” he said.

He added that it was his father Darren’s idea to invest in a food truck.

“I was really excited when we went to buy it because it had the hatch, which gave me a sense of what it would look like,” he said. “It took around eight or nine months to get the work done. There was so much to get done because we had to get the floor galvanised, metal shelving, lighting, along with everything else that needed to get done.” Customers are often surprised to spot the boy behind the business.

“I feel like most people are confused when they see me because they’re expecting someone older,” Cian said. “When they see me inside they are just happy to have someone nice to talk to. Everyone is so sweet and very supportive.”

Calum Rea found his way on to the Echo's "ones to watch in 2023" list after starring in the ITV television series Holding which was adapted from a novel by fellow Cork celebrity Graham Norton

Calum Rea, actor

NOT many Cork actors can say they starred alongside Derry Girl’s icon Siobhán McSweeney.

Even fewer can boast this claim to fame before they enter secondary school. Calum Rea from Killeens is among that enviable minority after playing Siobhan’s son Cathal in Holding- a four-part television series based on the debut novel of the same name by television star Graham Norton. The show premiered on ITV and Virgin Media last March and centres around the mysterious and suspicious death of long-lost local legend, Tommy Burke. It also hones in on new revelations that result in the unearthing of long-buried secrets.

10-year-old Callum spoke of his time on set, striking up friendships with renowned actors such as Siobhán McSweeney and former Fr Ted star Pauline McGlynn.

“Siobhán was very funny,” he said. “All these people had so much experience. In a way, the fact that I already knew who they were made me more comfortable.” Callum, who is also a talented dancer, made quite the impression on set. He even kept in contact with some actors long after the cameras stopped rolling.

“When the first episode came out, Pauline McGlynn sent me a text to wish me luck.” Carving a career as a television star at such a young age has been a surreal experience for Callum.

“I had always dreamed of being on television but I never thought it would happen.” The Cork kid even rubbed shoulders with the main man himself-author Graham Norton.

“Graham Norton brought an ice-cream van down on the day we were filming and I got to have my picture taken with him. He was very down to Earth.” Callum’s mum Caitríona was also happy to get in on the action.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen my husband’s teeth as much as I did the day he met Pauline McGlynn,” she said. “However, I was most starstruck by Brenda Fricker because I adored her in My Left Foot.”

Singer Ciara Kirby from Cork.

Ciara Kirby, musician

Performing music to packed-out venues and starring in short films is all part of a day’s work for Ballincollig's Cork Teen Idol winner, Ciara Kirby.

The 17-year-old has lots to be excited about with the prize from her recent Teen Idol win-a scholarship for the Cork School of Music-securing her bright future on Cork’s music scene.

Ciara, who is also a skilled camogie player has many strings to her bow and starred in Cork short film Hoodwinkers last year. However, her first love has always been music. It’s not surprising, given that her grandfather Ted Kirby is a well known musician with Cork band the Hollies. It was Ted who inspired Ciara to learn guitar five years ago. Ciara’s uncle Richard Kirby also played with Cork bands including the Laughing Shamrocks and Happy Days.

Ciara cites her teacher Nikki from Voiceworks Studios and mum Tracy among her many other inspirations.

In a recent interview for the Echo’s popular weekly Characters of Cork feature, Ciara expressed her delight at the win.

. “I never really thought I would do something like this, but with many nerves in the run up to it and on the day, I did it. I was so thrilled to come in second place last year. This year, I tried again and I won. I sang my heart out all year, so I definitely think practice is the key, plus the encouragement at home of course.”