New owners for Douglas Village Shopping Centre

POTENTIAL new tenants are believed to be already expressing interest in Douglas Village Shopping Centre after it was sold.

Property investment firm Urban Green Private purchased the building following a bidding war that reportedly saw figures rise considerably above the property’s asking price of €21m. Douglas Village Shopping Centre will be one of four shopping centres now owned by the property investment firm led by Tom Coughlan.

The centre currently has an annual rental income of €2.4m and is located on a six-acre site.

The future of the shopping outlet looked uncertain back in 2019 when a blaze in the multi-storey car park resulted in considerable structural damage to much of the building. What followed was a €30m revamp aimed at salvaging the centre. Unfortunately, the pandemic served as yet another setback.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Rose Desmond welcomed news of the recent sale.

“It’s good news that someone is showing faith in Douglas Village,” she said.

“Douglas has been through a hard time over the last decade. Covid affected everybody but for Douglas Village Shopping Centre it came on the back of a fire. With this in mind, it’s good to see someone taking an interest now.”

She said a collaborative approach is required to revitalise the community.

“We hope that everyone can work hand in hand with the city council’s efforts to oversee the revitalisation of the village.

"The shopping centre is very much part of the village and it’s in everyone’s best interests to have it at full occupancy in order for it to remain as a hub alongside amenities like the community park.”