Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 13:33

Icy conditions forecast for Cork on first St Brigid's bank holiday weekend

The first St Brigid's bank holiday weekend, will see colder winds and an occasional downpour, but all hope is not lost as Cork will experience the odd glimpse of sunshine as they celebrate the first bank holiday of 2023.
Temperatures are set to drop on Saturday night however, as temperatures are expected to fall to -3 degrees, with frosty and icy conditions in Cork.

Elaine Whelan

Freezing conditions and frost are on the cards the first bank holiday of the year.

The latest weather update from Met Eireann shows that temperatures are expected to dip to as low as -3 over the weekend, with Saturday's forecast showing the possibility of 'widespread frost' as well icy conditions.

Across Cork, Friday will be mostly cloudy, with mist and the occasional period of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to stay around 10 to 12 degrees during the day.

Saturday 4, is expected to see a cold front and spouts of rain in the afternoon, but will be followed by more promising brighter spells in the evening.

The frost and cold temperatures will continue into Sunday morning but will maintain a touch of sunshine.

Cloud will increase through the day and patches of light rain or drizzle will develop in the southwest later but will maintain a daytime high of around 10 degrees as the sun tries to peak through the cloud cover.

Bank Holiday Monday will remain relatively mild, mostly overcast with the occasional scattered showers.

Weather expert Alan O'Reilly described the current forecast for the Bank Holiday as 'boring' but said 'boring is good'.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "The bank holiday weekend is looking OK at present as the boring weather should last, yes boring is good. Not too much rain likely with possibly just some showers Saturday."

cork weather
