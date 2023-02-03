Hungarian national arrested in West Cork on European arrest warrant

Gardaí in West Cork arrested and detained a Hungarian national in Courtmacsherry on Tuesday.

Members of the Divisional Detective Unit based at Bandon Garda Station and Armed Support Unit (ASU) arrested the Hungarian National on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Hungarian authorities on Tuesday.

The warrant was issued for the 30-year-old male via the Schengen Information System (SIS II).

He was brought before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, on Wednesday.

He has since been remanded in custody until February 14.