Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 10:33

Hungarian national arrested in West Cork on European arrest warrant

The Hungarian National was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Hungarian authorities on Tuesday
Hungarian national arrested in West Cork on European arrest warrant

He was brought before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, on Wednesday.  Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

Gardaí in West Cork arrested and detained a Hungarian national in Courtmacsherry on Tuesday.

Members of the Divisional Detective Unit based at Bandon Garda Station and Armed Support Unit (ASU) arrested the Hungarian National on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Hungarian authorities on Tuesday.

The warrant was issued for the 30-year-old male via the Schengen Information System (SIS II).

He was brought before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, on Wednesday. 

He has since been remanded in custody until February 14.

More in this section

Cycling conference taking place today and tomorrow at Cork's city hall Cycling conference taking place today and tomorrow at Cork's city hall
Cork City Fire Brigade attend two separate house fires Latest: Coolant issue led to bus to be evacuated on Patrick Street
Gardaí launch 'Stay Safe' campaign for St Brigid's Bank Holiday Weekend  Gardaí launch 'Stay Safe' campaign for St Brigid's Bank Holiday Weekend 
west corkcork garda
Bishop Lucey Park to close for two weeks as major redevelopment project begins

Bishop Lucey Park to close for two weeks as major redevelopment project begins

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more