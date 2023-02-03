Cork talent showcased in new series of Other Voices 

Music tv series ‘Other Voices’ is returning to RTÉ this month, featuring a special episode that showcases Cork talent against the backdrop of UCC.

Presented by Huw Stephens and MayKay, the brand-new series will showcase the incredible talents of some of the most exciting Irish and international artists making music right now.

Captured across Dingle, Cork and West Wales, the series starting on February 16th will feature performances from Paolo Nutini, Loyle Carner, Inhaler, Stella Donnelly, The Big Moon, Just Mustard, Gilla Band , Gwenno, SELLÓ and many more.

Episode three, set to air on Thursday 2 March at 11pm on RTÉ 2, is set on the beautiful grounds of University College Cork, captured during a special event ‘Other Voices Bringing It All Back Home’ held at the college in September.

The episode features performances from Cork talents Cian Ducrot, Yenkee, and Pretty Happy, London-based but Cork-born Biig Piig, as well as SOAK, Susan O’Neill, Rufous Nightjar and Sunday’s Well.

Cian Ducrot cork singer

Throughout the series Other Voices continues to celebrate what’s about to happen with some of Ireland’s brightest new voices, and founder Philip King said this has “always been at the heart of what Other Voices is about”.

“In this, our twenty-first year, we host and celebrate a remarkable diversity of brilliant new Irish music from every part of the Island. Artists in Ireland right now are producing, making, minting and recording some of the best music ever made here,” he said.

“The music captured is uplifting and inspirational and it’s just great to share this music with everybody on RTÉ2 television and with the world on the RTÉ Player,” he added.

Justin Healy, Executive Producer at RTÉ, said they are delighted to be bringing another series of Other Voices to their audience.

Biig Piig

“This 21st series will continue to showcase emerging talent and also treat us to very special performances from some of the biggest names in the business,” he said.

Other Voices begins on Thursday 16 February at 11pm on RTÉ2 and will be available internationally on the RTÉ Player.