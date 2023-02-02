Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 10:49

Cork customers fueling up on coffee raise €60k for charity in filling stations

Ten cents from the purchase of over half a million cups of all tea and coffee in Maxol forecourts in November and December have been donated to the mental health support charity.
Drew Flood from Aware and Brian Donaldson CEO of Maxol holding Rue the miniature cockapoo as part of the Christmas Cup campaign

Elaine Whelan

Cork caffeine lovers have helped to raise €60,000 for Aware through the purchase of a hot drink in Maxol petrol stations across the county.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group said: "We’re proud to support Aware and the selfless work its team of volunteers do every day across the country.

"We’ve been working with Aware for seven years, and we’ve seen first-hand how important fundraising initiatives such as our Christmas coffee campaign is for the charity. Thank you to all our valued customers, retailers and staff who have supported this wonderful cause in 2022 and have helped many people who have been going through tough times."

According to fuel station group, Maxol are no strangers to the generosity of Cork people, having seen huge success with previous campaigns allowing customers buying a brew to ‘pay it forward’ and purchase one for the next customer.

