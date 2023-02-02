Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 07:48

Gardaí hope to identify remains found in Cork

The remains are believed to be those of a woman, who was older than 70 years of age when she died.
A Garda spokesperson has said that to date, a number of DNA samples have been compared against the National DNA Database, but a positive match has not yet been made. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ellen O'Regan

Gardaí have renewed an appeal to help identify skeletal remains which were found during the construction of the Midleton to Youghal Greenway in 2021.

An Garda Síochána are continuing to appeal to the public for any information they may have on the identity of skeletal remains that were discovered at a Greenway construction site, near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km from Midleton.

A crucifix and other items found close to the remains are believed to have been from a coffin, while an item of clothing thought to be a nightdress was also found nearby.

A Garda spokesperson has said that to date, a number of DNA samples have been compared against the National DNA Database, but a positive match has not yet been made.

They added that ongoing examinations of missing person’s records have not yet identified any potential matches.

“Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in bringing this case to a conclusion,” they said.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or alternatively make a call to any garda station.

