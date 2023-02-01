Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 19:30

MTU gets green light for new research and innovation centre

In October, the university lodged an application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the development of a two-storey building connected to the Rubicon Centre via a first-floor link corridor.
MTU gets green light for new research and innovation centre

There are 15 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development, which have not yet been published. Picture Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

MUNSTER Technological University (MTU) has been given the green light to develop a research-and-innovation centre at the Rubicon Centre at its Bishopstown campus.

“MTU focuses very strongly on partnering with industry to drive the research and innovation required for ongoing and sustainable business development,” Michael Loftus, vice-president for external affairs at MTU, told The Echo following the planning decision.

“This project will entail the addition of 500m2 of applied research and development space to the Rubicon Centre to facilitate industry-MTU co-creation innovation projects

“Given that planning permission has now been granted, we will move to reviewing options in relation to project commencement, while taking account of MTU master planning requirements and the many other developments which are progressing currently across MTU campuses in the South West.”

In October, the university lodged an application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the development of a two-storey building connected to the Rubicon Centre via a first-floor link corridor.

The new building would include a canteen, open-plan offices, and support areas. The application stated that site works would include the relocation of one car-parking space and the construction of an additional two car-parking spaces.

Cork City Council sought further information, before making a decision.

The local authority noted that a light-rail transit (LRT) route is proposed under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) and that the indicative LRT route includes a stop at the MTU campus.

City Council requested that MTU liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the National Transport Authority (NTA) in relation to any possible interaction with the proposed development.

In the response to the request for further information, it states that confirmation was received that the new building will not impact on the future LRT route proposed under CMATS for the area.

There are 15 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development, which have not yet been published.

Read More

Spanish writer tells Cork kids they were her inspiration

More in this section

Jail sentence after man's head slashed in broad daylight in Cork city centre  Jail sentence after man's head slashed in broad daylight in Cork city centre 
Mother called Cork prison with concerns hours before her son made a suicide attempt; he later died  Mother called Cork prison with concerns hours before her son made a suicide attempt; he later died 
Bail is revoked in manslaughter case after defendant failed to appear in court Bail is revoked in manslaughter case after defendant failed to appear in court
planningcork developmentmtucork education
<p>The nightdress discovered at the scene where skeletal remains were found on a section of the proposed Midleton to Youghal Greenway in January 2021</p>

Gardaí renew appeal to identify skeletal remains found while building East Cork Greenway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more