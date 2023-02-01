MTU gets green light for new research and innovation centre

MUNSTER Technological University (MTU) has been given the green light to develop a research-and-innovation centre at the Rubicon Centre at its Bishopstown campus.

“MTU focuses very strongly on partnering with industry to drive the research and innovation required for ongoing and sustainable business development,” Michael Loftus, vice-president for external affairs at MTU, told The Echo following the planning decision.

“This project will entail the addition of 500m2 of applied research and development space to the Rubicon Centre to facilitate industry-MTU co-creation innovation projects

“Given that planning permission has now been granted, we will move to reviewing options in relation to project commencement, while taking account of MTU master planning requirements and the many other developments which are progressing currently across MTU campuses in the South West.”

In October, the university lodged an application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the development of a two-storey building connected to the Rubicon Centre via a first-floor link corridor.

The new building would include a canteen, open-plan offices, and support areas. The application stated that site works would include the relocation of one car-parking space and the construction of an additional two car-parking spaces.

Cork City Council sought further information, before making a decision.

The local authority noted that a light-rail transit (LRT) route is proposed under the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) and that the indicative LRT route includes a stop at the MTU campus.

City Council requested that MTU liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the National Transport Authority (NTA) in relation to any possible interaction with the proposed development.

In the response to the request for further information, it states that confirmation was received that the new building will not impact on the future LRT route proposed under CMATS for the area.

There are 15 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development, which have not yet been published.