Report on death in Cork prison calls for furniture to be evaluated

THE Office of the Inspector of Prisons (OIP) has advised the Irish Prison Service (IPS) that anti-ligature furniture should be evaluated for use in prison cells, where necessary, to mitigate against self-harm.

The recommendation is one of four contained in a death-in-custody investigation report by the State’s prison watchdog following the death of a prisoner found unconscious in his cell in Cork Prison in September 2020.

The prisoner, ‘Mr K’, was removed to CUH on September 28, 2020, having attempted suicide and was pronounced dead at CUH on October 7.

The family of the deceased informed inspectors with the OIP that Mr K, the father of two children, had previously held a senior position in an engineering company until his life changed considerably following a road accident in which he sustained serious injuries and could no longer work.

He subsequently became addicted to medication before progressing to the use of controlled substances.

On September 22, 2020, gardaí informed Mr K that they had a committal warrant to place him in the custody of Cork Prison.

Mr K’s mother said she informed the gardaí that her son was in a “bad place”, and she was reassured that they would look after him.

When later asked, the gardaí who arrested Mr K stated that they did not recall any concerns being mentioned for Mr K’s wellbeing and did not have any reason to report anything to the IPS.

Following a committal interview at Cork Prison, one nurse stated that Mr K informed her that he had a history of drug misuse and was smoking heroin.

The nurse said Mr K had denied having any psychiatric history and had no suicidal ideation or intent.

However, information obtained by Mr K’s family showed that on previous committals to prison, there were four risk and alerts forms completed by nursing staff in respect of his committals.

The risk and alerts section of the Prisoner Healthcare Management System (PHMS) is completed by the nurse who conducts the committal interview and is only completed if the nurse has concerns for the safety and well-being of a committal and if, in the view of that nurse, there are any risks to which healthcare colleagues should be alerted.

In his 2020 committal, a nurse officer had recommended that Mr K be accommodated in a ‘shared cell normal landing’, however, Covid-19 procedures required that all new committals provide a negative Covid test and complete 14 days quarantine period and Mr K was therefore accommodated on his own in a cell.

He was permitted to retain his own clothing, including his footwear with laces.

Shortly after 12 midday on September 28, 2020, Mr K’s mother spoke to her son on the phone. After that call, she stated she immediately became worried for her son’s safety and raised her concerns with a nurse at the prison.

Mr K’s mother told OIP inspectors that she was told that her son appeared to be hallucinating and that staff were aware of the situation and were keeping a close eye on him.

CCTV footage showed that, from the time the nurse received the call from Mr K’s mother, there were 13 checks on his cell by prison staff before he was found in an unresponsive state at 4.53pm that day.

The OIP report states that this was more frequently than is required by the standard operating procedure.

In addition to the recommendation of anti-ligature furniture, the OIP’s recommendations included that the identification of potential ligature points and items of potential self-harm to those at risk should form part of daily inspections and policy in all prisons, as agreed in the National Strategy for Prevention of Suicide.

It also said that information about a prisoner’s history of self-harm recorded in the risks and alerts system should also be recorded on the Prison Information Management System.

The IPS pointed out that daily checks are currently carried out by staff who look for damage in a cell which could cause a health and safety issue.

It also noted that all furniture purchased by the IPS is evaluated for its degree of risk but stated that it will review and evaluate anti-ligature detention furniture.