Man who shouted obscenities at gardaí given suspended sentence

The case related to an incident on January 30 2022 when gardaí received a call to call to Phoenix Street.
A two-month suspended jail term was imposed on a 44-year-old man for shouting obscenities at gardaí in Cork and calling one officer a "f***ing muppet".

Liam Heylin

A two-month suspended jail term was imposed on a 44-year-old man for shouting obscenities at gardaí in Cork and calling one officer a “f***ing muppet”.

John Paul Heffernan of 30 Loughmahon Road, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

The case related to an incident on January 30 2022 when gardaí received a call to call to Phoenix Street. Security staff at a premises were restraining him.

Garda Stuart Crichton observed him this incident and heard the accused shouting obscenities and making threats.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused fled on foot but was caught and arrested nearby at Pembroke Street.

CUH had 1,145 patients on trolleys in January

CUH had 1,145 patients on trolleys in January

