Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 14:12

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting eight-year-old girl

Judge Boyle was told that the injured party in the case was eight years old at the time of the crime. The defendant was 38. The offence occurred almost 20 years ago.
The accused man opted to surrender his bail as the case was adjourned until April 25 for sentencing.

A 57-year-old man was arraigned on the opening day of the county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday and admitted sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl almost 20 years ago.

The accused man was arraigned before Judge Helen Boyle and he pleaded guilty to the single count against him that between November 1 and November 2 2003 at a location in County Cork, he sexually assaulted a named girl.

The accused man opted to surrender his bail as the case was adjourned until April 25 for sentencing.

Defence barrister Kate Aherne said, “It is a historical offence going back two decades. A guilty plea was flagged in advance in writing.” 

Prosecution barrister Lilly Buckley said that owing to particular sensitivities in the case it would be necessary to adjourn sentencing for certain arrangements to be made.

Judge Boyle ordered that the anonymity of the parties should be preserved in any coverage of the brief hearing.

Ms Buckley BL said that the issue related to anonymity could be addressed again on the next occasion when the case comes up for sentencing.

In such cases, the injured party is given the opportunity to prepare a victim impact statement for the sentencing hearing.

