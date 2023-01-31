Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 12:06

Woman with 116 theft convictions jailed for stealing bottle of Lucozade and cosmetics from Cork pharmacy

She pleaded guilty to the theft
Woman with 116 theft convictions jailed for stealing bottle of Lucozade and cosmetics from Cork pharmacy

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused went to Boots Pharmacy on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork, and selected cosmetic items and a bottle of Lucozade from a shelf, placed them in a shopping bag and left without offering payment.

Liam Heylin

A 40-year-old woman with 116 previous theft convictions has been jailed for six months for her latest shoplifting offence where she stole Lucozade and cosmetics.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence of six months in prison on 40-year-old Margaret Foley of Cork Simon Community at Cork District Court.

She pleaded guilty to the theft.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused went to Boots Pharmacy on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork, and selected cosmetic items and a bottle of Lucozade from a shelf, placed them in a shopping bag and left without offering payment.

This theft occurred on September 23, 2021.

Sgt. Davis said Margaret Foley had 297 previous convictions. 

116 of those were for theft.

More in this section

Garda stock Gardaí investigating alleged assault on northside of Cork city
Corkman confesses to count of assault that left victim with serious head injuries Corkman confesses to count of assault that left victim with serious head injuries
A Black Labrador Puppy with a red collar Animal welfare group warns of scam ads
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Ian Vickery joined the fire service in 2000. He has now retired after 22 years of service. Pic: Darragh Kane.</p>

Retired Cork firefighter says force should focus on recruiting more women

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more