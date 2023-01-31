Woman with 116 theft convictions jailed for stealing bottle of Lucozade and cosmetics from Cork pharmacy

A 40-year-old woman with 116 previous theft convictions has been jailed for six months for her latest shoplifting offence where she stole Lucozade and cosmetics.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence of six months in prison on 40-year-old Margaret Foley of Cork Simon Community at Cork District Court.

She pleaded guilty to the theft.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused went to Boots Pharmacy on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork, and selected cosmetic items and a bottle of Lucozade from a shelf, placed them in a shopping bag and left without offering payment.

This theft occurred on September 23, 2021.

Sgt. Davis said Margaret Foley had 297 previous convictions.

116 of those were for theft.