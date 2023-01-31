Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 11:57

Cork comedian competes for €113k prize

Graham Francis, comedian

Eoin Kelleher

A Cork comedian is among ten Ireland and UK-based comics competing to win the equivalent of €113,000 in a new TV competition from the social platform OnlyFans.

Graham Francis is a finalist in the OnlyFans Creative Fund: Comedy Edition, a competition-based reality TV show where comedians battle it out for a £100,000 (€113,000) grand prize and their own OFTV series.

The Cork-born 31-year-old father of one, once moved to Japan on a whim, where he “didn’t speak the language, had no job, no money and no apartment” but met his now-wife. Graham has a taste for pushing limits in his personal life, which is reflected in his comedy style.

Graham has now taken that a step further by entering the competition to find the UK and Ireland’s best up and coming comedic talent, which premiered on Tuesday on OFTV – the free-to-view, safe-for-work streaming platform and app from OnlyFans.

The £100,000 first prize Graham is chasing is the biggest ever for a UK comedy competition. The funniest person, as judged by comedy stars Mae Martin, Jamali Maddix and London Hughes, will walk away with £100,000. Two runners-up will each receive £25,000.

Over four serialised weekly shows, host Jack Guinness and comedian Sofie Hagen guide the ten contestants in a number of knockout tasks as they journey to the grand finale.

Viewers will see first-hand the highs and lows of trying to make it as a comedian, as the finalists are asked to create a viral comedy video, write for another contestant, and write a five minute set on sex and relationships, which they later discover is for a group of pensioners enjoying a buffet lunch.

In each episode, contestants are knocked out whittling the finalists down to just six who compete in a stand up show in front of a live audience.

