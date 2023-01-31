Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 11:19

Lidl launch One Good Club programme

Following on from the success of the first three years of the programme, the retailer is excited to recruit another club in Cork to undertake the 10-week initiative.
Lidl launch One Good Club programme

The overall winners of the Lidl One Good Club programme 2022, St. Mark’s of Dublin, are pictured collecting their accreditation outside Lidl Tallaght. Photo by Justin Farrelly.

Martin Mongan

Lidl Ireland has launched the Lidl One Good Club programme for 2023 and are now seeking nominations from LGFA clubs in Cork.

Following on from the success of the first three years of the programme, the retailer is excited to recruit another club in Cork to undertake the 10-week initiative.

Lidl One Good Club, developed and delivered in association with the retailer’s partners, LGFA and Jigsaw.

Read More

Killeens residents planning peaceful protest over social housing units

The 5 themes of the programme – Be Active, Take Notice, Connect, Give, and Keep Learning – are based on Jigsaw’s ‘5-a-day for your mental health’ framework.

Clubs that complete all five steps in the programme will receive official Lidl One Good Club accreditation, as well as new jerseys for their club.

Accredited clubs will also enter the running to win one of three funding awards available with a total value of €10,000.

Senior Partnerships Manager for Lidl Ireland, Joe Mooney said; “It has been remarkable to see the level of engagement and creativity demonstrated over the first three years of the programme and we are really looking forward to seeing what activities this year’s clubs come up with.” 

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, commented: “This programme has the ability to make life-changing and long-lasting impacts on participants and their communities.” 

Director of Communications and Fundraising at Jigsaw, Mike Mansfield, added: “Grassroots programmes at this scale are hugely important and hugely impactful and we are delighted to work in partnership with Lidl and the LGFA once more.” 

Clubs are encouraged to enter via www.lidl.ie/onegoodclub where nominations will run until Wednesday, February 8, with one club from each county selected to join the programme for 2023.

More in this section

Corkman confesses to count of assault that left victim with serious head injuries Corkman confesses to count of assault that left victim with serious head injuries
A Black Labrador Puppy with a red collar Animal welfare group warns of scam ads
Discount pharmacy set for Ballincollig Discount pharmacy set for Ballincollig
cork businesscork
<p>Gardaí in Cork are investigating an alleged assault and criminal damage incident in the city.</p>

Gardaí investigating alleged assault on northside of Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more