Lidl launch One Good Club programme

Lidl Ireland has launched the Lidl One Good Club programme for 2023 and are now seeking nominations from LGFA clubs in Cork.

Following on from the success of the first three years of the programme, the retailer is excited to recruit another club in Cork to undertake the 10-week initiative.

Lidl One Good Club, developed and delivered in association with the retailer’s partners, LGFA and Jigsaw.

The 5 themes of the programme – Be Active, Take Notice, Connect, Give, and Keep Learning – are based on Jigsaw’s ‘5-a-day for your mental health’ framework.

Clubs that complete all five steps in the programme will receive official Lidl One Good Club accreditation, as well as new jerseys for their club.

Accredited clubs will also enter the running to win one of three funding awards available with a total value of €10,000.

Senior Partnerships Manager for Lidl Ireland, Joe Mooney said; “It has been remarkable to see the level of engagement and creativity demonstrated over the first three years of the programme and we are really looking forward to seeing what activities this year’s clubs come up with.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, commented: “This programme has the ability to make life-changing and long-lasting impacts on participants and their communities.”

Director of Communications and Fundraising at Jigsaw, Mike Mansfield, added: “Grassroots programmes at this scale are hugely important and hugely impactful and we are delighted to work in partnership with Lidl and the LGFA once more.”

Clubs are encouraged to enter via www.lidl.ie/onegoodclub where nominations will run until Wednesday, February 8, with one club from each county selected to join the programme for 2023.