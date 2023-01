A Garda investigation is underway in Cork city after a man was hospitalised following an alleged assault.

Gardaí told The Echo they are investigating an "assault and criminal damage incident that is reported to have occurred on the evening of Monday 30th January in the Knocknaheeny area of Cork city".

Gardaí confirmed that one man was injured during the course of the incident and was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment of his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.