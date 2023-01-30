Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 20:21

Corkman admits to endangerment, dangerous driving, and ramming Garda cars

“Clearly, he has — to say the least — a lamentable history in relation to driving…" 
He admitted that at the Skew Bridge, Lower Glanmire Rd, Cork, he intentionally rammed two Garda cars, endangering life. File image 

Liam Heylin

MULTIPLE counts of endangerment, dangerous driving, and the ramming of Garda cars were admitted by a young man who was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Tony Caulfield, of 221 Cathedral Rd, Gurranabraher, Cork, appeared before Judge Helen Boyle where he was arraigned and pleaded guilty to various charges, including counts of ramming garda cars where thousands of euro worth of criminal damage was caused.

Caulfield admitted that on November 18, 2021 he endangered life in the early hours of the morning at N20 Mallow Rd, Killeens, Co Cork, by driving against oncoming traffic on a dual-carriageway causing risk of death or injury.

He also admitted that on the same date at the Skew Bridge, Lower Glanmire Rd, Cork, he intentionally rammed two Garda cars, endangering life.

Other counts against him included causing €7,000 worth of damage to a Garda car at the Skew Bridge and causing €3,000 damage to another Garda vehicle at Killeens on the same date. He admitted a third count of causing €6,000 damage to a patrol car at Mallow Rd.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to related counts of dangerous driving at Sweeney’s Hill and at Knockfree Avenue in Cork on the same date.

The same defendant has sentencing in another case listed before Judge Dara Hayes on February 13.

That case relates to charges arising out of his speeding in a car going the wrong direction through the Jack Lynch tunnel while maintenance staff were working in the early hours of the morning.

Before adjourning in November 2022, Judge Hayes was told that the accused had two previous convictions for endangerment and 20 for dangerous driving.

Siobhán Lankford, defence senior counsel, said, “Clearly, he has — to say the least — a lamentable history in relation to driving… Over the last ten years he has hardly had a birthday or a Christmas that was not spent in prison.

“One hopes that as often occurs when people reach a certain age they steady up.”

While a jury was sworn in to hear that case, he changed his plea to one of guilty to a number of charges arising out of the escapade, including the endangerment of life on February 25, 2021.

