Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 17:02

Man confesses to count of assault that left victim with serious head injuries

He was arraigned on the opening day of the city sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court
Ian Horgan also admitted a charge of assault causing harm to the injured party’s mother.

Liam Heylin

A 38-year-old man facing charges related to a hammer attack at a house in Cork city that left a 29-year-old man with serious head injuries has confessed to the count of assault causing serious harm to the victim.

He was arraigned on the opening day of the city sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Ian Horgan of no fixed address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, County Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker on March 26 at McCurtain Villas, Cork, and assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s.

Donal O’Sullivan, prosecution barrister, said the state would require time for the preparation of victim impact statements.

James O’Mahony, defence senior counsel, asked for a prison governor’s report to be made available for sentencing of the accused.

“My client has spent a lot of his young life in prison,” Mr O’Mahony SC said.

Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing until February 22. The accused was remanded in continuing custody until then.

Detective Sergeant Mick O’Halloran brought the charges initially against the defendant.

It was reported at the time the injured party, Mr Baker, was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for serious head injuries and that his mother also received treatment in hospital.

