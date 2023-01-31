Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

Minister for Finance opens new Douglas office for financial firm 

The company employs nine people with three new additions in the last nine months, Director of Business Development John Kearney, Senior Client Executive Ursula Carroll and Non-Executive Director Richard Healy.
Provest Managing Director, Mark O’Sullivan and Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath and staff cut the ribbon on Provest’s new office in Douglas, Co. Cork. The financial services company was set up in 2017 and has grown to nine staff members since then. Picture Clare Keogh

Eoin Kelleher

Financial firm Provest opened its new office in Douglas in Cork city on Monday, attended by the Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath.

Provest moved to its new headquarters to meet the growing demand for their services. They now have more than 750 clients and have assets to the value of over €220 million under management.

Speaking at the official opening event, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD said: “It is heartening to see an Irish financial services company such as Provest grow from strength to strength, particularly during times of economic challenge. It is vitally important for consumers to have independent advice when it comes to addressing any concerns around their future investments. 

"There have been a number of important changes to pension provision in recent years aimed at ensuring that people can look forward to their retirement with confidence. I am delighted to be able to support Provest and wish them every success in the future.” Provest offers personalised financial advice and high-quality customer service to those looking towards their retirement. The company manages and advises private and corporate clients on a range of items from pensions and life cover to investments and retirement planning.

Provest Managing Director Mark O'Sullivan giving Minister for Finance Michael McGrath a tour of their new offices which the minister officially opened. Provest was set up in 2017 and has grown to nine staff members since then. Picture Clare Keogh
Provest Managing Director Mark O'Sullivan giving Minister for Finance Michael McGrath a tour of their new offices which the minister officially opened. Provest was set up in 2017 and has grown to nine staff members since then. Picture Clare Keogh

Managing Director Mark O’Sullivan said, “we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved to date and we look forward to welcoming more clients in 2023. The next year will be a particularly busy time for Provest as many employers continue to review retirement provision for Directors and Senior Personnel as part of their retention policy. Also, our Individual Retirement and Financial Planning service is continuing to grow with numerous Consultations taking place in Q1. We are delighted to have Minister Michael McGrath’s support which has given us a positive boost for the year ahead.” 

“Provest provide expert advice to guide our clients through the complex areas of financial planning, corporate pensions, employee benefits, wealth management, investment advice, retirement planning and more. Our knowledge and experience have delivered perfectly tailored, successful solutions for our clients,” added a spokesperson.

